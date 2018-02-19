Would we be correct in saying South Africa’s new president could be a fitness freak?

He may be dealing with serious matters‚ like the state of the nation address or the looming budget speech but Cyril Ramaphosa is consistent in his morning walks.

Those who jog or walk along Cape Town’s Sea Point Promenade have in the last few days been lucky enough to be joined on their trail by Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spotted along the Sea Point promenade again this morning 💛🏃‍♂️ (via @HelenaWasserman) pic.twitter.com/mNEJErZWaG — James de Villiers (@pejames) February 19, 2018

The trail has in the last few days attracted more joggers hoping to bump into the president and his entourage.

Cheers @CyrilRamaphosa see you on the promenade for a run tomorrow morning!! #sona2018 — Simon Whyte (@simonwhyte) February 16, 2018

@Smile904FM Breakfast on the beat this am. Let's see if I can run into Prez Cyril Ramaphosa on the Sea Point Promenade. What do you think I should ask him, if I do? @LindyHibbard pic.twitter.com/BxeaW0h19o — Bobby Brown 🙂 (@bobbybrownza) February 19, 2018

Can confirm that President Cyril Ramaphosa was running on the Sea Point Promenade this morning. I ran past him, said good morning, but he didn’t say it back. — Haanim Galvaan (@haanimpi) February 16, 2018

#CyrilRamaphosa Hi Mr President firstly congratulations on your new position in taking our contry to new heights. I noticed in passing you on the promenade that you are an active runner. ElliptiGO South Africa would like to invite you and Trevor Manual for a training ride next. — Spun 4 Charity (@spin4c) February 15, 2018

So refreshing to see @CyrilRamaphosa power walking in public on the Seapoint promenade this morning. Let's hope for a cabinet reshuffle soonest and the arrest of Magashula and Zwane. 👏👏👏 — Bruce Campbell Smith (@Brucecamza) February 15, 2018

Several have been brave enough to interrupt the president’s workout for a selfie or two.

Now‚ Ramaphosa is inviting even more people to join him on his morning walks.

A poster issued by the ANC in the Western Cape titled the “President promotes a healthy lifestyle” calls on locals to strap on their sneakers and join Ramaphosa at 5.30am on Tuesday morning.

This time‚ he is hitting the trail from the Gugulethu Sports Complex to the Athlone Stadium – a 5.5km trail.

Ramaphosa is seemingly fond of his early morning beach walks.

Last month‚ he was spotted walking along a beach in East London.

Back then‚ it was not Ramaphosa’s quest to stay in shape that caught the spotlight but it was his red and white Ronald McDonald socks.

I have just seen #ANC106 President #Ramaphosa taking a morning walk at the East London beachfront, creating some excitement among morning joggers, and he generously took selfies with them. I also joined in the fun. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/fmHfdA82ms — Thami Dickson (@Thami_D) January 10, 2018