Jacob Zuma to get his day in court

Mzilikazi wa Afrika, Thanduxolo Jika, Sibongakonke Shoba, Ranjeni Munusamy and Thabo Mokone 0 Comment
President Jacob Zuma
File picture: Kevin Sutherland

Former president Jacob Zuma is set to face the music —  soon he will be charged with the arms-deal corruption case and he might face ill-discipline charges by his party.

The Sunday Times can reveal that the National Prosecuting Authority  is going to recommend  that some of the charges against Zuma be reinstated, having  lined up more than 200 witnesses to testify against him.

Zuma — who stepped down this week following a scandal-ridden presidency of nine years —  is likely to face 18 main charges of  racketeering, corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and fraud  related to the arms-deal corruption  involving his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.

On Tuesday NPA boss Shaun Abrahams said he would announce his decision on whether Zuma will be charged after receiving recommendations from his team.

The Sunday Times has, however, learnt that the NPA team would recommend that Zuma be charged — this is set to happen in the next few weeks.

“Zuma is going to have his day in court soon and it’s going to be ugly,” an NPA source said this week.

 

