Honour for top cop

EC colonel wins national award for second time

Dogged determination and a commitment to fighting crime has led to an Eastern Cape policeman winning a national award – for the second time in just three years.

Veteran police officer Colonel Amos Vinqi, 54, who heads the Eastern Cape public order policing and tactical response teams, was named the country’s best visible policing commander last month.

The award was handed over three weeks ago at the Police National Excellence Awards held in Durban.

Vinqi scooped the same award in 2015 and, for two years, has been hailed as the province’s top commander for visible policing as well.

The top brass have called him one of the most dedicated and fearless policemen in the province.

“To get recognition like this makes one extremely proud to be in the police. My family are all so proud of what I have achieved. Coming from a small farm to being a commander of a specialised unit is just an example that dreams can be achieved,” Vinqi said.

Vinqi, who joined the police in 1986, said his mother wanted him to be a teacher but he managed to convince her that he would do more good in the police.

“Since I was a child, I wanted to join the police. I knew that being a police officer would allow me to help people and do what I could to protect the people of the country,” he said.

A married father of two, Vinqi started his career in the Public Order Policing (POP) unit, then known as the riot police, in the former Ciskei.

In 1995, he moved to the East London POP unit during the amalgamation of police forces, and underwent specialised training with the goal of becoming the best commander in the province.

Vinqi was also instrumental in running the team that headed the country’s first test pilot operation command centre – which has since been rolled out countrywide.

He has served at various posts across the province, including Cradock, Kirkwood, Sterkspruit and Port Elizabeth.

Vinqi grew up on the De Klerksdal Farm in Bedford.

Proud farm owner Gideon de Klerk, 72, said he had been monitoring Vinqi and his brothers’ achievements since their childhood days. “I have known him since he was child.