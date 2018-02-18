Five arrested after police spot suspicious vehicle

Five men were arrested on Sunday morning (18/02/18) after police spotted a suspicious vehicle parked outside a tavern in Zwide, Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the five were arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and the possession of stolen goods.

Beetge said police spotted the white Volkswagen Jetta parked in front of the tavern shortly after midnight.

“The driver ran away as police approached the vehicle but the remaining five passengers were arrested after a search of the vehicle revealed an unlicensed firearm and 14 rounds of ammunition,” Beetge said.

“Suspected stolen cigarettes to the value of about R10 000 were also found in the vehicle.”

The suspects – between the ages of 19 and 27 – are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.