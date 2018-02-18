Cadets back on land with new skills
Three months after setting off to earn their stripes in freezing conditions, 20 sea cadets returned to South African shores yesterday aboard the SA Agulhas, which docked in Port Elizabeth.
The vessel, which was chartered by the Indian government for research purposes, left Cape Town in November en route to Antarctica, stopping in Mauritius to collect a team of Indian scientists for the expedition.
The team of more than 40 scientists conducted various oceanic and climate change experiments, measuring the conductivity, temperature and pressure of seawater, as well as the rainfall and presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
For the cadets, fresh from their studies at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and Durban University of Technology, the journey was equally educational.
Phakamile Xaki, 23, said the trip had been a good start to his career at sea.
“It was amazing,” said Xaki, originally from Matatiele.
“It was a challenge for my body to adjust, as the temperature in Mauritius is higher and then the temperature is [below zero degrees] in the Antarctic region.”
Though the vessel has become a second home to Xaki, he was keen to visit the Bay.
“The first thing I want to do is have food – particularly pizza, because we don’t have that on board.”
For Nothando Minange, 22, of Durban, her first priority was to have a decent night’s sleep.
“You tend to overwork yourself, because it doesn’t get dark in the Arctic.”
“Before you know it, it is 2am and the sun is still out, and you have to be up at 6am again.”
South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) special projects operations manager Roland Shortt said the skills the cadets gained at sea would serve as the foundation for their maritime careers.
“[As Samsa] we provide a platform and experience. The cadets are becoming ready to enter the market but academic achievement alone doesn’t make you more employable.
“The practical experience [they] receive here will help build their careers.”