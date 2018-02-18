Cadets back on land with new skills

Three months after setting off to earn their stripes in freezing conditions, 20 sea cadets returned to South African shores yesterday aboard the SA Agulhas, which docked in Port Elizabeth.

The vessel, which was chartered by the Indian government for research purposes, left Cape Town in November en route to Antarctica, stopping in Mauritius to collect a team of Indian scientists for the expedition.

The team of more than 40 scientists conducted various oceanic and climate change experiments, measuring the conductivity, temperature and pressure of seawater, as well as the rainfall and presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

For the cadets, fresh from their studies at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and Durban University of Technology, the journey was equally educational.

Phakamile Xaki, 23, said the trip had been a good start to his career at sea.

“It was amazing,” said Xaki, originally from Matatiele.

“It was a challenge for my body to adjust, as the temperature in Mauritius is higher and then the temperature is [below zero degrees] in the Antarctic region.”