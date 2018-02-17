Whistleblower on state capture motivated by Christian principles
One of the women who raised the alarm on state capture believes it was the Christian thing to do.
“I did what I did because it was the right thing to do. I knew it was my responsibility as a human being‚ a mother‚ a citizen of the country and a Christian to stand for my values and principles‚” Bianca Goodson said.
A former executive of Trillian Capital Partners‚ Goodson spoke out after she came across suspicious transactions at the financial consultancy.
With the assistance of the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF), she released a statement to former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
Goodson and fellow Trillian executive Mosilo Mothepu resigned in April 2016.
Their testimony contributed to allegations of state capture being exposed.
Mothepu sent a statement to Madonsela that featured in the October 2016 State of Capture report‚ which detailed allegations of how the Gupta family had allegedly exercised influence over President Jacob Zuma and other senior government officials to score lucrative state contracts.
A damning report had exposed Gupta-linked Trillian for alleged corrupt practices involving multimillion-rand payments from Eskom and Transnet.
The report confirmed Trillian boss Eric Wood had prior knowledge that former finance Nhlanhla Nene would be fired in 2015.
In November last year, Mothepu and Goodson testified at parliament’s inquiry into allegations of state capture at Eskom.
The PPLAAF welcomed the arrests and the subsequent resignation of President Zuma.
“This day is a victory for those who fight relentlessly against corruption‚” William Bourdon‚ chairman of the PPLAAF, said.
“Whistleblowers and anti-corruption activists‚ working in the light or in the shade‚ are the true heroes of this historical day.
“But true justice will only be achieved when those responsible are properly prosecuted.”