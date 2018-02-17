One of the women who raised the alarm on state capture believes it was the Christian thing to do.

“I did what I did because it was the right thing to do. I knew it was my responsibility as a human being‚ a mother‚ a citizen of the country and a Christian to stand for my values and principles‚” Bianca Goodson said.

A former executive of Trillian Capital Partners‚ Goodson spoke out after she came across suspicious transactions at the financial consultancy.

With the assistance of the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF), she released a statement to former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Goodson and fellow Trillian executive Mosilo Mothepu resigned in April 2016.

Their testimony contributed to allegations of state capture being exposed.

Mothepu sent a statement to Madonsela that featured in the October 2016 State of Capture report‚ which detailed allegations of how the Gupta family had allegedly exercised influence over President Jacob Zuma and other senior government officials to score lucrative state contracts.