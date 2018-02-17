‘Pankie’ Sizani to state her case in marathon trial

The lengthy trial of Portia “Pankie” Sizani will finally reach the halfway mark in August, where she will get a chance to defend herself.

Sizani, 49, a former Early Childhood Development (ECD) district coordinator, stands accused of defrauding the Eastern Cape Education Department.

It is alleged that, between 2009 and 2010, she created “ghost” teachers and pocketed their salaries, amounting to R1.2-million.

While the state closed its case on July 2016, Sizani made her first appearance in 2013.