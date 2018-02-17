Firefighters injured battling blaze

Five firefighters are recovering at home after the first floor of a double-storey building collapsed while they were fighting a blaze which flared up in a derelict building in Central on Thursday night.

Victoria Street in Central was a hub of activity on Thursday night as residents rushed out of their homes to watch the double-storey building being engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire, which started at about 8:30pm, is not yet known.

The blaze saw five firemen temporarily trapped in the derelict building after the roof of the first floor collapsed close to them.

However, Nelson Mandela Bay fire chief André de Ridder said teamwork saw all five of the firemen escape with minor injuries before the blaze was extinguished about two hours later.

De Ridder said: “The firefighters were able to escape through the assistance of their team. All of them were treated and discharged from St George’s Hospital last [Thursday] night. They suffered minor injuries ranging from bruises, to cuts and minor burns.”