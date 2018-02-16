President Cyril Ramaphosa began his maiden state of the nation address by recognising his predecessor Jacob Zuma — a man he succeeded just more than 24 hours ago — amid boos from MPs and guests.

Ramaphosa began his speech by extending his gratitude for Zuma as those present in the National Assembly heckled and booed the very mention of Zuma’s name‚ and before Ramaphosa could even finish his sentence.

“Yes‚ I do wish to thank former president Jacob Zuma for the manner in which he approached this very difficult and sensitive process‚” he said.

Zuma resigned on Wednesday evening and Ramaphosa was sworn in on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said he wanted to thank Zuma for the service to the nation during his two terms of service to the country.

“I spoke to President Zuma yesterday…and we exchanged wonderful pleasantries and he wished us well for the holding of this Sona‚” he said.

Zuma did not attend the Sona but former president Thabo Mbeki attended‚ as did FW de Klerk.