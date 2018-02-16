Suspects arrested in Addo armed robbery

Five suspects have been arrested following an armed robbery at an Addo lodge earlier this month.

The incident occurred at the Camp Tree Lodge at about 1pm on February 8.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the suspects took two laptops and a cellphone from a couple.

“They were taken to an ATM in Addo and forced to withdraw a substantial amount of cash,” he said.

“During the incident the [male] complainant was also severely assaulted with a crowbar.”

Beetge said the first suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested the next day and another, a 31-year-old on February 11. The remaining suspects – aged 18, 26 and 32 – were arrested on February 14.

All five have already appeared in court – the first two in Paterson and the other three in Alexandria – on charges of armed robbery.

They will remain in custody until they apply for bail later this month.