Search for four armed robbers

Port Elizabeth police are searching for four armed robbers following an incident at the Red Location Museum in New Brighton on Thursday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened at about 11.15am in Yaya Street when four armed men forced the driver of a gold Nissan X-Trail to stop.

“The suspects opened the vehicle doors and robbed the passengers of their personal belongings including camera equipment, two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash,” he said.

“The suspects then fled the scene.”

A case of armed robbery has been opened at the New Brighton police station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Alexander Pio on 076 332 2249.