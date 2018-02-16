SA warned never to be complacent

Be vigilant or risk sliding back into Zuma-era mire, says Save SA activist

South Africans must never again be complacent in the face of corruption – or risk a slide back into the mire that was South Africa under former president Jacob Zuma’s rule. This was the warning by Save South Africa’s Khusta Jack following Zuma’s resignation on Wednesday.

Jack, an anti-apartheid activist, said it was incumbent on citizens to hold government and politicians to account.

He said a major lesson learnt from Zuma’s time in office was that South Africans should never again be complacent.

“African leaders have taken people for a ride because people gave them far more respect than they deserved when they were doing atrocities and wrong things.

“The new generation must rise and stand up at every wrongdoing immediately, no matter how small it is,” Jack said.

“Civic movements should be the shield of the nation against these kinds of things.

“If we drop the ball again, we’ll return right here.”

Zuma’s resignation had brought to an end a 10-year nightmare for South Africa, he said.

“He’s humiliated South Africa beyond imagination and the positive that existed about him is so minute that he’ll go down in history as the worst leader,” Jack said.

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said never in his wildest dreams did he think Zuma would not learn from mistakes he had made with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.

“I thought that was big enough for him and never again would he want to be associated with something similar to that,” he said of the alleged corrupt relationship with Schaik.

Saftu said the country had an ANC problem and not just a Zuma problem – with Zuma a creation of the ANC, not the other way around.

Looking ahead, Vavi said he wanted the new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to uphold his January 8 statement in which he talked about land expropriation without compensation.

He said Ramaphosa also needed to explain what that would mean, while addressing property inequality.

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini said it was important to note the good Zuma had done.