Robber wounded during exchange of fire with cop
A suspected robber was wounded during a shootout with an off-duty policeman at the KwaNobuhle Shopping Complex on Wednesday.
Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said three men robbed a liquor store in Matanzima Street at about 6pm.
He said the 42-year-old sergeant, who did not want to be named to protect his family, was nearby.
“The member did not hesitate when he saw a robbery in progress at a local shopping complex.
When he saw three armed suspects running out of a liquor store, he acted on his instincts .
“He put himself on duty and drew his service pistol.
“Unfortunately, one of the suspects saw his actions and alerted his accomplices, who then shot in his direction.
“The member retaliated and a shootout ensued. One of the suspects believed to be wounded was dragged to a black motor vehicle that was used to flee the scene by his accomplices.”
Nkohli said the men fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
“An investigation team has been launched to trace the suspects.”