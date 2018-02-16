Robber wounded during exchange of fire with cop

A suspected robber was wounded during a shootout with an off-duty policeman at the KwaNobuhle Shopping Complex on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said three men robbed a liquor store in Matanzima Street at about 6pm.

He said the 42-year-old sergeant, who did not want to be named to protect his family, was nearby.

“The member did not hesitate when he saw a robbery in progress at a local shopping complex.

When he saw three armed suspects running out of a liquor store, he acted on his instincts .