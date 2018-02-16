Relief at start of Ramaphosa era
As the scandal-stained era of Jacob Zuma was consigned to history yesterday, newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to tackle endemic corruption. After he was elected unopposed by MPs, a large green banner bearing his face was unfurled in parliament’s public gallery.
MPs and members of the public burst spontaneously into songs and applause.
Zuma resigned as head of state on Wednesday night amid intense pressure and following the threat of being unseated by a parliamentary vote of no confidence.
His resignation only came at the 11th hour of a deadline given to him by the ANC.
This followed a decision by the ANC national executive committee to recall him earlier this week.
Other than the EFF, whose MPs stormed out of proceedings after 15 minutes or so, all opposition parties proclaimed their recognition – even relief — at a new Ramaphosa era.
Ramaphosa, in brief remarks to parliament ahead of his first state of the nation address tonight, said he would work hard not to disappoint the people of South Africa.
“The issues that you have raised, issues that have to do with corruption, issues of how we can straighten out our state-owned enterprises and how we deal with state capture, are issues that are on our radar screen,” he said.
He also called on MPs to move away from the disorder that had come to characterise the National Assembly in recent years and pledged to work closely with all political parties to “improve the lives of our people”.
Ramaphosa was sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who had earlier read out Zuma’s resignation letter. National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete received the official letter of resignation from Zuma yesterday.
Zuma’s appearances in the National Assembly often meant chaos would ensue, with opposition parties challenging his presence in the house.
“Tomorrow, [today] we will also have an opportunity to outline some of the steps we are going to be taking,” Ramaphosa said.
He is also still to name his cabinet, an act largely expected by the investor community and those in the party.
“One of the things I will be seeking to do is to have an opportunity, which I started doing when I was appointed deputy president, to work with all political parties,” he said.
“I will start it off with having a meeting with leaders of all political parties so we can start working together,” he said in the brief acceptance speech after being confirmed by Mogoeng.
Responding to remarks by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, Ramaphosa said parties should put electioneering aside and “focus on working together to improve the lives of our people”.
“I do believe when one is elected to this position you become a servant of the people.
“South Africa must come first in everything that we do,” Ramaphosa said.
Maimane said while the circumstances of Ramaphosa’s election were far from ideal for the country, the new president now had an opportunity to close the Zuma chapter and begin charting a new course.
“We wish him well in his new job,” the DA leader said.
“And I would like to assure him that he can count on our support and cooperation as long as he acts in the best interest of the people of South Africa.
“I have heard many people say, with much relief, that we can now finally shift our focus from the ANC’s problems to the country’s problems.
“And I agree, we cannot waste any time in
attending to the massive challenges faced by our people every day.
“But this statement misses one crucial fact, and that is that the ANC is our country’s biggest problem,” Maimane said.
The DA also called for the dissolution of parliament and for fresh elections.
Earlier, the EFF walked out of parliament after Mbete refused to entertain the party’s call for its dissolution.
Mbete said the matter should be raised in a properly constituted motion.
EFF leader Julius Malema said the Constitutional Court had ruled on two occasions that parliament had failed to fulfil its constitutional duties, “so none among us should emerge to stand for the position of president”.
“Let’s go for the elections. Let the masses of South Africa choose a president, not elites here.”
The EFF said that it would, however, attend tonight’s state of the nation address.
Investors hailed Zuma’s departure after nine years in office rife with allegations of corruption and economic mismanagement. – Additional reporting by Reuters, AFP