Relief at start of Ramaphosa era

As the scandal-stained era of Jacob Zuma was consigned to history yesterday, newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to tackle endemic corruption. After he was elected unopposed by MPs, a large green banner bearing his face was unfurled in parliament’s public gallery.

MPs and members of the public burst spontaneously into songs and applause.

Zuma resigned as head of state on Wednesday night amid intense pressure and following the threat of being unseated by a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

His resignation only came at the 11th hour of a deadline given to him by the ANC.

This followed a decision by the ANC national executive committee to recall him earlier this week.

Other than the EFF, whose MPs stormed out of proceedings after 15 minutes or so, all opposition parties proclaimed their recognition – even relief — at a new Ramaphosa era.

Ramaphosa, in brief remarks to parliament ahead of his first state of the nation address tonight, said he would work hard not to disappoint the people of South Africa.

“The issues that you have raised, issues that have to do with corruption, issues of how we can straighten out our state-owned enterprises and how we deal with state capture, are issues that are on our radar screen,” he said.

He also called on MPs to move away from the disorder that had come to characterise the National Assembly in recent years and pledged to work closely with all political parties to “improve the lives of our people”.

Ramaphosa was sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who had earlier read out Zuma’s resignation letter. National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete received the official letter of resignation from Zuma yesterday.

Zuma’s appearances in the National Assembly often meant chaos would ensue, with opposition parties challenging his presence in the house.