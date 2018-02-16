Its own water supply and a three-bedroom staff suite complements the luxury on offer inside a palatial Johannesburg home‚ which is listed for a record asking price of R150-million.

This is believed to be the highest asking price yet for a residential property in Gauteng‚ according to Seeff agency.

A buyer would get a parking area that can accommodate 20 vehicles‚ fully fitted cinema room with leather chairs‚ an eat-in decorative wine cellar‚ and a party/disco room with lighting and sound equipment‚ among other features.

There is also an elevator and rear staircase to all three floors‚ plus a three-bedroom staff suite as well as a borehole and water tanks‚ solar heating and home automation – all on 8 565m² of land.

The main suite’s bathroom includes his and hers dressing rooms‚ a sauna‚ steam room‚ gym and hairdressing room