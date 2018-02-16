Police confusion over freezing of allowance payments

The police VIP protection unit has lifted a temporary freeze on all allowances amid claims earlier this week that its budget had run dry.

This comes after a memo was distributed to all provincial offices, and some police stations, earlier this week.

By noon yesterday, the police national office had backtracked, saying the memo had been withdrawn and money made available.

The memo, sent by Protection and Security Services head Major-General Othlia Moutlane, who oversees the national VIP protection unit, stated that the police service had budget constraints.

The memo stated: “Please take note that the SAPS as an entity is currently experiencing budget constraints in all economical classifications.

“In view of the above, it should be noted that no allowances will be paid until approval of a verement [an administrative transfer of funds from one part of a budget to another] from national Treasury can be obtained, if possible.”

The memo noted that affected allowances included overtime, public holiday remuneration, night shift allowances, Sunday shift allowances, leave payment with regard to service termination or qualifications (degrees) and long service recognition.”

Another memo, signed on Tuesday and sent out from a Durbanville police station in Cape Town, stated that police working night shifts, Sundays and public holidays would not be paid due to shortage of funds.