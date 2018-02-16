Police confusion over freezing of allowance payments
The police VIP protection unit has lifted a temporary freeze on all allowances amid claims earlier this week that its budget had run dry.
This comes after a memo was distributed to all provincial offices, and some police stations, earlier this week.
By noon yesterday, the police national office had backtracked, saying the memo had been withdrawn and money made available.
The memo, sent by Protection and Security Services head Major-General Othlia Moutlane, who oversees the national VIP protection unit, stated that the police service had budget constraints.
The memo stated: “Please take note that the SAPS as an entity is currently experiencing budget constraints in all economical classifications.
“In view of the above, it should be noted that no allowances will be paid until approval of a verement [an administrative transfer of funds from one part of a budget to another] from national Treasury can be obtained, if possible.”
The memo noted that affected allowances included overtime, public holiday remuneration, night shift allowances, Sunday shift allowances, leave payment with regard to service termination or qualifications (degrees) and long service recognition.”
Another memo, signed on Tuesday and sent out from a Durbanville police station in Cape Town, stated that police working night shifts, Sundays and public holidays would not be paid due to shortage of funds.
“All allowances received were processed on time, but this office has noticed that there was no payment run for ALL allowances for the end of February in the SAPS due to shortage of funds,” the letter said.
This comes less than two months before the police’s new financial year in April.
National police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo denied the memo, saying it was not a reflection of the police service – despite Moutlane’s claim.
“The author of the letter [Moutlane] intended this communication for the Division: Protection and Security only.
“However, it has been brought to the attention of the said division that funds are available and this letter is being summarily withdrawn,” he said.
Naidoo failed to answer questions about where the money, came from.
Asked about the other letter, Naidoo declined to answer.
Police ministry spokesman Vuyo Mhaga failed to reply to several questions.