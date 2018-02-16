Minister controls body that made ‘Inxeba’ ruling
The Film and Publications Board (FPB) has confirmed that Inxeba: The Wound is the first nonpornographic film to get the X18 classification‚ a rating usually only given to hardcore porn.
On Wednesday, the FPB’s Appeal Tribunal overturned a previous classification by the body‚ giving it an X18‚ the highest rating a movie or TV series can get.
It came after complaints about the film from The Men and Boy Foundation and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa.
FPB acting chief executive Abongile Mashile said: “There are specific criteria that need to be met‚ which include the showing of genitalia. So we have not rated a movie like this as X18.”
Mashile said members of the tribunal were chosen by the minister of communication and there was no consultation over this.
The only way to challenge the decision would be to petition the minister directly or head to court.
The producers of Inxeba said they were studying the ruling and would consult their lawyers.
Meanwhile‚ Nakhane Toure‚ one of the principal actors in the movie, spoke out about the decision on social media.
“I’m allowed to be emotional. This is my life. These are our lives. And I f ***** g refuse to live in shame for your patriarchy to keep living. I’m an umXhosa and I don’t know what to do with what I love‚ but doesn’t love me.
“We are vile. We are perverse. A virus that they will do anything to get rid of. I saw myself as a child‚ mocked for being effeminate.”
He felt hurt‚ but would not be shamed, he said. – TshisaLIVE