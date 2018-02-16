The Film and Publications Board (FPB) has confirmed that Inxeba: The Wound is the first nonpornographic film to get the X18 classification‚ a rating usually only given to hardcore porn.

On Wednesday, the FPB’s Appeal Tribunal overturned a previous classification by the body‚ giving it an X18‚ the highest rating a movie or TV series can get.

It came after complaints about the film from The Men and Boy Foundation and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa.

FPB acting chief executive Abongile Mashile said: “There are specific criteria that need to be met‚ which include the showing of genitalia. So we have not rated a movie like this as X18.”

Mashile said members of the tribunal were chosen by the minister of communication and there was no consultation over this.