End of the line for rail track thief

A criminal career spanning decades was finally derailed when “Oom” Dries Marais was found guilty in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court yesterday of stealing railway tracks worth R2.7-million.

Marais, 77, however, will only hear his fate on April 12 when sentence will be handed down.

Sentencing was postponed so a correctional supervision report can be drawn up.

Yesterday, a frail and tired-looking Marais was convicted on nine charges including fraud, forgery, theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

His conviction is a result of an elaborate scheme in which he stole railway tracks and sleepers in the Steynsburg area.

To do this, he forged a letter from Transnet stating he had permission to remove the goods and then hired companies to dismantle, lift and transport the material to the Western Cape.

Marais, who conducted his own defence during the trial, yesterday appeared alongside his co-accused, Transnet security guard Bhuyekiso Damane, 52, who was convicted on seven counts, including forgery.

Damane, who was stationed in Queenstown, was accused of helping forge the letter of permission to remove the tracks and sleepers.

The offences were committed between July and September 2008, with the scam coming to light when a truck transporting railway tracks and sleepers was stopped en route.

The driver showed police the letter giving Marais permission to transport the goods and he was allowed to continue on his way.