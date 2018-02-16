Dancer breaks ground as fest’s featured artist

Dancer, choreographer and activist Mamela Nyamza is this year’s National Arts Festival’s (NAF) featured artist.

Each year, the festival celebrates the work of a featured artist – a South African artist who has consistently exhibited groundbreaking work and exceptional talent, shaping the arts narrative of South Africa.

This is the first time a dancer and choreographer has been made featured artist.

Previous featured artists include musician and composer Neo Muyanga (2017), director Lara Foot (2016), the genre of Satire (2015), director Sylvaine Strike (2014) and director Mike van Graan (2013).

Cape Town dancer Nyamza was recently named one of the 30 international artists to track this year by arts and politics website Clyde Fitch Report.

While Nyamza does most of her work internationally, she said she was honoured to be named this year’s featured artist back home.

“It is also an indication of true leadership by the National Arts Festival, in trying to make their platform as diverse and as transformed as possible.

“I am sure that moving forward, many young black female artists will be truly inspired by this positive change, and they can also start to believe that it is possible to be acknowledged.”

Nyamza said working abroad and not being able to showcase her work in South Africa was a bittersweet victory for her.