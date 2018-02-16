Angry parents lock kids out of U’hage school
A Uitenhage street was lined with blackand-yellow uniforms yesterday as hundreds of Gamble Street High School pupils were locked out of school by irate parents due to an ongoing teacher shortage.
About 30 parents blockaded the school’s entrance, also picketing at the Department of Education’s district office the day before, demanding the appointment of four permanent teachers at the school.
The school needs two Afrikaans teachers and maths and social sciences teachers, according to governing body chairwoman Marelyn Blom.
She said the school was faced with teacher shortages every year, and as a result parents opted to enforce the lockout, which would remain in place until the appointment of the teachers.
“We can’t keep doing this. Every year there is a temporary teacher appointed, the contract expires then we are back at square one.
“Hence we will only be opening these gates once four permanent teachers are appointed,” Blom said.
“I don’t understand why this is so hard to do. Obviously we would prefer to have our children in class, but what is the point if some of them will be in a class without a teacher?”
Tania Kechoux, a parent of a Grade 8 pupil, said: “The department must stop robbing these children of a quality education. “We are not doing this for any other reason but for the future of our children.”
The principal, who asked not be named as she is not authorised to speak to the media, said the department had sent two officials to visit the school.
“However, it is not a guarantee until it is in black and white.
“It is something that needs to be addressed as soon as possible because with each day the school is closed we lose out on valuable teaching time.”
Education spokesman Loyiso Pulumani said he was unable to reach district director Ernest Gorgonzola to find out the outcome of the meeting with the principal and officials.