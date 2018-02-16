Angry parents lock kids out of U’hage school

A Uitenhage street was lined with blackand-yellow uniforms yesterday as hundreds of Gamble Street High School pupils were locked out of school by irate parents due to an ongoing teacher shortage.

About 30 parents blockaded the school’s entrance, also picketing at the Department of Education’s district office the day before, demanding the appointment of four permanent teachers at the school.

The school needs two Afrikaans teachers and maths and social sciences teachers, according to governing body chairwoman Marelyn Blom.

She said the school was faced with teacher shortages every year, and as a result parents opted to enforce the lockout, which would remain in place until the appointment of the teachers.

“We can’t keep doing this. Every year there is a temporary teacher appointed, the contract expires then we are back at square one.

“Hence we will only be opening these gates once four permanent teachers are appointed,” Blom said.