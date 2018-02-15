VIDEO: Plett penguins featured on National Geographic

A video of Plettenberg Bay’s second penguin release for 2017, held on Saturday 11 November, was recently featured on National Geographic’s Facebook page and shared with their 45 million followers and fans.

The video, filmed by Garth Ensley, was viewed more than 760 000 times and is a tribute to the efforts of the Plettenberg Bay conservation organisations.

The African penguins were rehabilitated at Tenikwa Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and released in collaboration with Nature’s Valley Trust and Birdlife South Africa.

Charming a crowd of more than 500 spectators, the penguins waddled to the water’s edge before diving in and, hopefully, made their way home.

Watch the video here:

