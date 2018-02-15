Latest:
News Videos 

WATCH LIVE | South Africa’s new president is elected

Herald Reporter 0 Comment

South Africa’s new president will be elected in parliament today. Follow live here:

Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.

You May Also Like

Electricity theft poses deadly risk

TMG Editor 0

Ambulance crews under siege

Estelle Ellis 0

Nzimande in call to track down arsonists

Staff Writer 1

Leave a Reply