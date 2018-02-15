Two men have appeared in court over a knife attack on nine hikers in Cape Town.

Police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the men‚ aged 18 and 32‚ were arrested on Sunday after the release of identikits.

They appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of robbery and were remanded in custody.

“The duo were arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred on a hiking trail on the mountain above Kalk Bay on Saturday January 13 when nine people were robbed and five were stabbed‚” she said.