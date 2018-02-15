Metro exploring new ways to reduce water and electricity losses

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is on a mission to reduce water and electricity losses through a partnership with the SA Revenue Protection Association (Sarpa).

The metro is mulling over ways to stop illegal electricity connections, hoping to update its bylaws to allow the prosecution of offenders.

Water and electricity losses were the subject of a debate at an infrastructure and engineering committee meeting on Monday.

Water and electricity revenue losses were highlighted as areas of concern by the auditor-general in his report for the 2016-17 financial year.

According to the municipality’s mid-term report, presented to the council last month, the metro lost 45% of its water supply in the five months to November.

It also lost R172-million worth of electricity from July to December.

The report highlighted that the losses were a result of aging infrastructure and meter tampering.

In an attempt to curb electricity losses, the metro had hired Amat, but the contract ended in June.

Committee chairman Masixole Zinto said it was important that revenue loss be addressed.

“It is a problem when we don’t monitor our own assets and revenue,” Zinto said.

“We were hit very hard by the auditor-general and national Treasury on water and electricity losses.”

Presenting a possible solution to the committee, Sarpa technical advisor Rens Bindeman said Nelson Mandela Bay was faced with an electricity theft syndicate operating from prison.

“There are syndicates that are tampering [with connections] and doing illegal connections on a full time basis,” Bindeman said.

“They can move into your area overnight and cause huge havoc.