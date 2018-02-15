LOL! The funniest reactions to #Zexit
President Jacob Zuma announced his resignation on Thursday night during a media briefing at the Union Buildings.
For many #Zexit gives the country a reason to celebrate.
Here are some of the funniest reactions from South African citizens:
Who are these guys now? You South Africans are such a lawless people 😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂 #ZumaExit pic.twitter.com/ATqD7LTRNT
— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) February 14, 2018
WARNING! The following video contains strong language:
When eNCA interviews go wrong…. 😂😂😂#ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/dGOsAFvjyy
— #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) February 14, 2018
Thank you we will meet somewhere #ZumaPresser pic.twitter.com/9nUpwibQPD
— Sofzo the Trash (@ASofaya) February 14, 2018
He finally said it😦😦😦
I miss him already 😭😭#ZumaResponds #ZumaRecall #zumaexit #zumapresser pic.twitter.com/MYwv9oekY8
— 👑👑Kasi😍Chic👑👑 (@Blesset_Lisa) February 14, 2018
Now that #ZumaResigns you guys know the SONA won’t be entertaining pic.twitter.com/rE7RMoazbZ
— Simamkele King Faku (@king_faku) February 14, 2018
Yes!!!!!! “We’ll meet, somewhere” 😅#ZumaPresser pic.twitter.com/967lYnn9ON
— Papi chulo (@whoistlotlo) February 14, 2018
Let’s start a new chapter in South Africa’s history. #zexit pic.twitter.com/cqMGqI8RRB
— Exclusive Books (@ExclusiveBooks) February 15, 2018
South Africa and Jacob Zuma 💔 #ZumaRecall #Zexit pic.twitter.com/9a51J3zqfs
— the young illusion (@SherwinLLewis) February 15, 2018
#ZumaResigns #Zexit …This is How Cyril Ramaphosa will enter parliament to be sworn in pic.twitter.com/jw6OcOVayW
— Ronza (@RofhiwaMasindi) February 15, 2018
No mercy from Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/3R9LpdrIbR
— womandla.com (@Samkelwe14) February 14, 2018
Abusive relationship. Don’t take him back. https://t.co/ou2n0w3oBl
— IG: Kemoloselo (@kemo_loselo) February 14, 2018
Oh happy day 🍾🍾🍾#ZumaResignation #Zexit pic.twitter.com/coGSJCJtfv
— Liza Hall (@socialHATchat) February 15, 2018
Valentines Day prezzie 🤣🤣🤣 #ZEXIT 🤙 https://t.co/BdTMILS7hk pic.twitter.com/UD4RGHVQBM
— PIET LATEGAN (@pietlategan) February 15, 2018