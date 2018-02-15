LOL! The funniest reactions to #Zexit

President Jacob Zuma announced his resignation on Thursday night during a media briefing at the Union Buildings.

For many #Zexit gives the country a reason to celebrate.

Here are some of the funniest reactions from South African citizens:

Who are these guys now? You South Africans are such a lawless people 😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂 #ZumaExit pic.twitter.com/ATqD7LTRNT — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) February 14, 2018

WARNING! The following video contains strong language:

Thank you we will meet somewhere #ZumaPresser pic.twitter.com/9nUpwibQPD — Sofzo the Trash (@ASofaya) February 14, 2018

Now that #ZumaResigns you guys know the SONA won’t be entertaining pic.twitter.com/rE7RMoazbZ — Simamkele King Faku (@king_faku) February 14, 2018

Let’s start a new chapter in South Africa’s history. #zexit pic.twitter.com/cqMGqI8RRB — Exclusive Books (@ExclusiveBooks) February 15, 2018

#ZumaResigns #Zexit …This is How Cyril Ramaphosa will enter parliament to be sworn in pic.twitter.com/jw6OcOVayW — Ronza (@RofhiwaMasindi) February 15, 2018