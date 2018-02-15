Would you be able to list every single thing you have eaten in the past month?

That is what victims of South Africa’s massive listeriosis outbreak – the biggest on record globally – are being asked to do by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in an attempt to pinpoint the source of infection.

The number of confirmed listeriosis cases is now 852‚ and 107 people have died‚ with the current death rate being a staggering 30%.

Of those confirmed cases‚ 42% were babies of less than a month old‚ with pregnant women being 20 times more likely to get listeriosis than other healthy adults.

Contracted by eating food containing the pathogen listeria‚ listeriosis is by far the most deadly of food-borne diseases‚ and given the scale of our mystery outbreak‚ it’s led to what one delegate termed “listeria hysteria”.

While patés‚ soft cheeses and guacamole have been found to be the source in listeriosis outbreaks in other countries‚ our outbreak is unlikely to be a high-end luxury food item‚ the NICD’s Dr Juno Thomas said at a listeriosis workshop hosted by the SA Association for Food Science (SAAFoST) and Technology in Johannesburg yesterday.