Inxeba producers seeking legal advice after X18 ruling

Producers of Inxeba (The Wound) are seeking legal advice after the Film and Publications Board Appeal Tribunal overturned the 16 LS rating given to the film‚ replacing it with a X18 rating.

The new classification is the highest of its kind and is the same given to hardcore porn. It means that the movie has been pulled from cinemas and can now only be shown at a “designated adult premise‚” which requires a special licence.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the outcome‚ given how it has classified this important work of art that explores themes around the construction of masculinities as an x-rated film. We have sought advice from legal representatives‚ who are studying the decision‚ and we will advise on our way forward in due course‚” producers of the film said.

The ruling came after the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) called for the banning of the film and for the age restriction to be upped.

The film has received public backlash for its depiction of the traditional ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

The decision to classify it in the same category as porn got sharp criticism on social media.

I’m just going to say it… those at FPB who voted to take #Inxeba out of cinemas because it’s now ‘porn’ are a bunch of homophobes. If it’s a man & a woman it’s okay, heck I’m sure woman on woman is okay too. Right?! What a joke!! — Sade Giliberti (@OneSadie) February 14, 2018

We are supporting the producers of @TheWound_SAfilm at the @FPB_ZA appeal today alongside other SASFED organisations. https://t.co/fa4hYncg7v — IPO (@Iproducersorg) February 14, 2018

so, I have to go to a porn shop to watch #Inxeba and cinema to watch Fifty shades of grey freed? — freak (@Efy01) February 14, 2018

Porn?? Porn?? There’s more offensive sexual content in 50 shades of Grey than in Inxeba hle abuti. They’re bowing to a group perpetuating homophobic BS disguised as cultural sensitivity. — Kelly (@kelellopearl) February 14, 2018