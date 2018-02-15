The Hawks have issued a warrant of arrest for Atul Gupta‚ senior officials in the security cluster told Times Select in the wake of raids on Gupta properties and businesses‚ and those of their associates.

It is understood that Atul‚ one of three controversial brothers‚ evaded them during Wednesday morning’s raids. Instead‚ as the Hawks swooped on the Guptas’ Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ compound on Wednesday morning seeking high-profile suspects‚ they found instead a “warm bed” — a sign that someone had awoken and fled.

