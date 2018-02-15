Indications are that suspects in the R220-million Estina Dairy Farm corruption case will apply for bail on Thursday.

The suspects are accused of defrauding the Free State agricultural department of money meant for indigent farmers in Vrede in the Free State.

The accused were arrested in Hawks raids on the Gupta compound in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ and their businesses in Gauteng. Raids were also carried out in Bedfordview‚ Houghton as well as in Bloemfontein.

According to sources‚ the accused are expected to apply for bail of R250‚000 each. The proceedings are set to begin soon.

.@TimesLIVE BREAKING SAPS holding back photographers from getting intk court to document #EstinaDairyFarm accused invluding Gupta relatives. Video Alon Skuy pic.twitter.com/yzvQBlS6jn — Graeme Hosken (@GraemeHosken) February 15, 2018

.@TimesLIVE #EstinaDairyFarm accused Varun Gupta (the Gupta brothers newphew) and his co-accused Nazeem Howa and Ashu Chawla in discussions with their lawyers before the start of the court proceedings in Bloemfontein Magistrates Court today pic.twitter.com/IrUojYaA9Q — Graeme Hosken (@GraemeHosken) February 15, 2018

– TimesLIVE