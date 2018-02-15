A Bulgarian facing charges relating to a credit card fraud syndicate has been executed with his wife at their Cape Town home.

Police said they found Angelo Dimov and his second wife‚ Nessie Peeva‚ in Bergvliet‚ in the southern suburbs‚ with gunshot wounds to their heads.

A police source said they were executed and laptops and cellphones had been stolen.

Dimov was fighting credit card fraud charges in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court, represented by Cape Town lawyer William Booth.

Booth did not want to comment on the incident as it was a police investigation, but he said he was trying to help the couple’s daughter, aged six.

The girl was in Grade 1 and it is understood the alarm about the murders was raised when her parents did not collect her from aftercare on Monday.

Neighbours said they heard nothing on the night of the murders, even though a family dog was also shot dead.

Peeva owned The Cake Witch‚ making novelty cakes for birthdays and weddings.

She worked at a Newlands restaurant before meeting Dimov.

A family friend said Peeva’s business was successful but she knew nothing about her husband’s business.

Dimov’s son, 27, from his first marriage, was reportedly staying in a cottage in the garden.

He was seriously injured in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident in December and spent time in a coma before briefly going to Bulgaria to recuperate.

A friend said Peeva did not have a wide social circle and often left functions she attended with Dimov because she “didn’t like the alcohol and drugs” that were usually plentiful there.

Another source said that in December Dimov’s business partner‚ who lived in Tokai‚ had an armed robbery at his house‚ and had since raised the walls and put in bulletproof glass.

Acquaintances of the family‚ suspicious about Dimov’s business activities‚ believed there might be a link between the two crimes.