Chief Justice is available for election and swearing in of new president

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has indicated that he will be available on Thursday for the election and swearing in of a new president.

“He indicated to the speaker that he is available today to preside over the election of the new president and the swearing in‚” Nathi Mncube‚ spokesperson for the office of the Chief Justice, said.

This follows Jacob Zuma’s resignation as president on Wednesday night after the ANC’s national executive committee decided to recall him.

“I resign as president of the republic with immediate effect‚ even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation … I have always been a disciplined member of the organisation‚” Zuma said.

– TimesLIVE

Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.