Case to focus on clothing worn during shooting

The clothing businessman Shaun Blunden was wearing the night he allegedly shot his former brother-in-law will come under scrutiny when he appears in court next month.

Blunden’s former brother-in-law, Deon Williams, told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court that he went to the Blundens’ family home on June 20 2015 after he received a frantic call from his daughter, Kaylin.

“My daughter, when she called, sounded very stressed, she said they [the Blundens] wanted to throw her out of the house . . . it upset me so I went there as quickly as possible,” Williams said.

Kaylin and Williams’s former wife, Cheryl, who is also Blunden’s sister, had been living in the Walmer Heights home at the time.

After arriving at the house, a heated disagreement between Williams and Blunden resulted in two shots being fired, with one shot hitting Williams in the stomach.

Blunden, 53, was the co-founder and former chief executive of Blunden Coach Tours, from which he resigned in July 2015.

Blunden has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Williams and Kaylin, saying the shots went off as Williams tried to wrestle his pistol away from him.

During cross-examination by Blunden’s legal representative, Paul Roelofse, Williams admitted that he was angry when he entered the house through the back door.

“I said to him [Blunden], ‘what the f*** do you think you are doing?’,” Williams said.