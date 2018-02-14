Warning over new lights at 3rd Avenue dip

Motorists who ignore new traffic lights at the low-level 3rd Avenue bridge in Newton Park will be fined R1 500 after an early warning system was activated yesterday.

Safety and security mayoral committee member John Best said the boom gate and bollard system had proven ineffective as motorists either cut the locks or removed the poles.

“Disaster management and the IT department came up with an idea and concept we believe could work,” he said.

Best said it was standard procedure to receive warnings from the weather office ahead of heavy rains.

“When we get the warnings, we will send officials down to the dip to see how much it has rained. That is when it will be decided whether to close the bridge.”

A call would then be made to the South End Fire Station control room, and traffic lights at the bridge – operated remotely from the control room – would be switched to red.