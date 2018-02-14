True-blue water-saving challenge for schools

PE creche spearheads consumption competition

A metro-wide watersaving challenge for high, primary and nursery schools will be launched today at an unusual little creche in Lorraine.

While many will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a red heart, Siembamba Nursery School is hosting a “Blue Heart Day” to unveil the Nelson Mandela Bay Water-Wise Challenge.

School principals and metro officials are due to attend the event and Siembamba staff and some of the older pupils will be handing out water-wise desert roses and spekboom plants to motorists passing the creche in Luneville Road from 6.30am to 8am today.

The owner of 32-year-old Siembamba, Mignonne van Heerden, said the competition would be run over three months.

“On February 23, the schools will be required to take a photograph of their water meters showing their consumption reading and the precise time and to e-mail it to us with all their particulars to download on our Facebook site,” she said.

“On May 23, they will take a second photograph and e-mail it to us, and the winner will be the school with the best consumption divided by the number of pupils and staff.”

The winner would receive a 5 000 litre water tank from JoJo Tanks.

Van Heerden said Blue Heart Day would be used to make the first official announcement of the competition.

She would then visit the education department tomorrow to collect a list of all the schools in the metro.

“We will then e-mail them all and go around physically to alert the schools we can’t get hold of.”