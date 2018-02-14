The Hawks have confirmed that three people have been arrested following operations at the Gupta family’s Saxonwold residence in Johannesburg.

The elite unit said two more suspects were due to surrender to authorities.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi would not immediately reveal the names of those arrested.

“Let’s just say that it includes charges of fraud‚” he said.

It is understood that prior to raiding the Gupta residence‚ officers had raided a Bedfordview home‚ believed to be that of a former MD of Sahara Systems.

Mulaudzi refused to comment on whether the two incidents were linked.

A statement from the Hawks said: “The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Crime Unit is currently conducting on-going operations at various addresses in Gauteng‚ including a residential premises in Saxonwold near Johannesburg.

“The operation is in respect of the Vrede Farm investigations. So far three people have been arrested and two other suspects are expected to hand themselves over to the Hawks. Operations are still ongoing and further details will be made available at a later stage.”

