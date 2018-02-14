Stabbing victim conscious but still not talking

Student recovering slowly in hospital, say parents

The Nelson Mandela University student who was stabbed multiple times during a suspected robbery at a Summerstrand home last week has regained consciousness after being in a medically induced coma for more than five days.

Lwandile Madikizela, 20, from East London, was attacked in his flatlet in Gomery Place and has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at St George’s Hospital since Wednesday last week.

Lwandile’s visibly relieved parents, from Pretoria, said their son – a thirdyear tourism management student – regained consciousness on Sunday but was still unable to talk.

Lwandile’s father, Bonani, 51, a research manager at the Water Research Commission in Pretoria, said that while his son’s condition was improving, he would remain in the ICU for observation.

“He is now breathing by himself and conscious. We are just so relieved that he is making good progress.

“He cannot talk but he is responding to us by squeezing our hands and moving his legs,” Bonani said with a sigh of relief.

“He is going to go for therapy soon so that doctors can establish a way forward.”

Bonani said they had received a panicked call from a medic who was treating their son at the house.

“It was during the early hours of [Wednesday] morning and the medic who was on the scene called us.

“As he told us of the attack, we both just froze. It is the worst phone call anyone could ever get,” he said.

“You panic. I started to cry, it was very emotional.”

Within hours of the call, Bonani had booked plane tickets to Port Elizabeth for himself and his wife.

“I contacted my office and they gave me a week off work to come to Port Elizabeth and be with my son.

“It was just such a rush and we grabbed anything we thought we would need and rushed to the airport.