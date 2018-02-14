All eyes are on the Union Buildings in Pretoria today where President Jacob Zuma is expected to address the nation at 10am.

This follows the decision of the ANC national executive committee (NEC), after marathon talks that concluded in the early hours of yesterday, to recall him as head of state.

A cabinet meeting planned for today has also been postponed indefinitely amid expectations that Zuma will resign.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told TimesLIVE last night that Zuma had notified the party that he wanted to hold a media conference at 10am.

Other sources confirmed that television broadcasters had been alerted to the briefing, though the Presidency had not yet confirmed this.

“At the moment I can’t speculate on what he is going to say,” Magashule said. “It is not my press conference.”

Earlier, ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe told a meeting in the Eastern Cape that the party had given Zuma an ultimatum to resign or face a motion of no confidence.

“Once you resist, we are going to let you be thrown out through the vote of no confidence because you disrespect the organisation and you disobey it, therefore we are going to let you be devoured by the vultures,” Mantashe said in a message to Zuma.

Zuma is already facing a no-confidence motion in parliament set for February 22 and brought by the EFF.

The ANC could throw its weight behind such a vote if Zuma did not resign, economist John Ashbourne said.

But it would be a painful option for the party.

“Instructing MPs to vote with the opposition and against their own leader would add to splits in the party and provide an embarrassing political coup to the opposition,” he said.

Zuma’s entire cabinet would have to step down if such a vote went through.

Magashule told a media conference yesterday that leading members of the party wanted ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to replace Zuma as state president.

He said Zuma had agreed to step down‚ but only after three to six months.

However‚ this had been rejected by the NEC, which had decided to recall Zuma.

While Magashule was at pains to state that there was no deadline for Zuma to respond to the decision‚ he said he was sure it would happen by today.

It is understood that the ANC caucus in the National Assembly has been tasked by the NEC with setting out a strategy for his removal should he refuse to heed the recall.