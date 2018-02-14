JUST IN: President Jacob Zuma has resigned

President Jacob Zuma has resigned as the president of South Africa.

Zuma, announcing his resignation in a live television broadcast from Union Buildings on Wednesday night, said: “I have come to the decision to resign as the president of the republic with immediate effect.

“Even though I disagree with the decisions of the leadership of my organisation I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC.

“As I leave I will continue to serve the people of South Africa as well as the ANC, the organisation I have served all of my life.

“I will dedicate all my energy to working towards the attainment of the policies of our organisation, in particular the radical economic transformation agenda.”

Speaking immediately after Zuma’s resignation, ANC deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte, said he had “reaffirmed his commitment to the principles, practices and character of the movement to which he has dedicated his life”.

“This decision by President Zuma is consistent with what he had said earlier today that he has never and will never defy his organisation, the African National Congress. President Zuma remains a disciplined member of the ANC,” she said.

“Whilst this may mark an end of his term of office as President of the Republic, we hope and believe Comrade Jacob Zuma will continue to work with the ANC as we undertake our program of fundamental organizational renewal and uniting all South Africans behind a shared vision of transformation and economic recovery.”