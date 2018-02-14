Mobile science lab project paying off for SA’s pupils

A dire need for engineers saw Mahle South Africa partner with the Centre for the Advancement of Science and Mathematics Education (CASME) three years ago to establish the Science2Go campaign.

And in the last two days the science lab has visited six schools to raise awareness and garner support for the campaign.

The visit could give two pupils the opportunity to study at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Stuttgart, Germany.

The idea is to take science to the pupils in way they can touch and see it in action through practical experiments instead of just reading about theory in their books.

Speaking at Douglas Mbopa High School, Science2Go chief operations officer Henre Benson said the campaign had already reached more than 15 000 pupils across KwaZulu-Natal and would soon be active in the Bay.

“We will handle all the practical experiments in the curriculum. Children tend to learn when they can see what is being taught,” he said.