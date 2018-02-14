MBDA budget cut by R10m due to underspending

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has been dealt a blow, with the municipality cutting R10-million from its budget for the rest of the financial year.

Budget and treasury head Retief Odendaal said the budget cut was due to the agency’s failure to spend and was the first one in the history of the MBDA.

Odendaal was speaking at a municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) meeting yesterday as councillors interrogated the MBDA’s financial statements and the auditor-general’s report.

The agency was awarded an unqualified audit finding for the 2016-17 financial year, a decline from the clean audit finding it received for the 2015-16 financial year, because misstatements had to be corrected in the next year.

The budget cut is expected to come into effect as the city finalises its adjustments budget later this month.

Odendaal said the MBDA had spent only 14% of its capital budget.

“Simply because of its inability to spend, I can already see it won’t be able to spend its entire capital budget and we, as a metro, can rather use that money towards service delivery,” Odendaal said.

Odendaal said R7.5-million of the R10-million would be reinstated in the 2018-19 financial year.

The R10-million reduction comprised R7.5-million from the capital budget and R2.5-million operating budget.

“Because we [the municipality] have the ability to spend it in this financial year still,” he said.

“Council, by this move, is essentially telling the MBDA that it has to get its house in order as far as keeping its capital spending on track.”

At the beginning of this month, the MBDA announced Ashraf Adam as its new chief executive after a year of not having a permanent one.

Odendaal admitted that the city had made a habit of pushing projects to the MBDA when it got stuck.