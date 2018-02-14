Man arrested in Walmer with cocaine worth over R44k

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening after police found cocaine worth about R45 000 hidden in a vehicle’s air vents.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the man, who lives in Port Elizabeth, was driving a bakkie when police spotted him swerving across lanes in 8th Avenue, Walmer.

“The bakkie was pulled over in 8th Avenue after a patrolling police van spotted the vehicle driving recklessly. During the search of the vehicle, 75g of cocaine valued at about R44 750 was found hidden in the air vents,” she said.

“The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was arrested and three cellphones in his possession were also confiscated.”

Janse van Rensburg said it was not known where the man was going to.

“This will form part of the investigation,” she said.

The man is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for being in possession of drugs.