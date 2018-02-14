Inxeba classified hardcore porn‚ pulled from movie houses

The Film and Publications Board Appeal Tribunal has confirmed that it has overturned the 16 LS rating given to Inxeba (The Wound)‚ replacing it with an X18 rating — the same as hardcore porn.

The new rating means that the film can only be distributed from an adult premises‚ which would require a special license to broadcast the film

“A rating of X18 means that the material can only be distributed from designated adult premises. This means the film cannot be screened in cinemas or any other platform that is not a designated adult premise as defined by the Film and Publications Act no 96 of 1996 as amended.”

The ruling came as a result of complaints by The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa).

Contralesa has called for the banning of the film and as a secondary complaint asked that it be given a higher age restriction.

The film has received public backlash for its depiction of the traditional ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) Appeal Tribunal has overturned the classification rating of 16 LS given to the film Inxeba – The Wound and gave it a rating of X18 with the classifiable elements of Sex, Language, Nudity, Violence and Prejudice. — FPB (@FPB_ZA) February 14, 2018

Producers for the film have not been available for comment.