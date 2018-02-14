Gang member due in court for attempted murder

An attempted murder suspect and gang member handed himself over to Bethelsdorp police on Wednesday morning (14/02/18) after hearing that police were hot on his trail.

It is alleged that on Tuesday (13/02/18) a minibus was travelling in Rensburg Street in Bethelsdorp with three passengers. As the taxi driver stopped and dropped off an 18-year-old teenager, a shot was fired at the teenager.

The taxi driver, 26, intervened and reversed in an attempt to shield the teenager.

The 25-year-old shooter, allegedly an Upstand Dogs member, then fired a shot at the driver before running off. No one was injured and two cases of attempted murder were opened.

The suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.