Third missing Polo recovered

A third VW Polo stolen from a Greenbushes depot over the weekend has been recovered.

The latest recovery was on Tuesday morning (12/02/2018) when one of the Polos was found in front of a house in Mahambehlala Street in Kwazakhele.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 12:20am a member of the community contacted police when he saw the vehicle abandoned in the street.

“The driver’s side window was broken, and the battery and key were missing.”

Naidu said that no arrests have yet been made.

Earlier on Monday, police found two Polos hidden in a garage in Nconco Street in Kwazakhele.

Naidu confirmed that one VW Polo was still missing.

The four cars – worth about R1.3-million – were stolen from the depot in Greenbushes on Friday night.

A fifth car, a Volkwagen Caddy, also initially thought to have been stolen, was found on the premises.

“All the cars have been impounded and our forensic experts are going through them to gather evidence,” she said.

