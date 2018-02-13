Stolen, hijacked vehicles recovered within minutes

Two vehicles – one stolen and another hijacked in separate incidents today – were recovered within 30 minutes of being taken.

In the first incident, a Mazda bakkie was stolen from the Zonke SPAR car park in Umnulu Street, Motherwell.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the bakkie was reported stolen at about midday.

“The owner of the car had parked it there in the morning and when he came out of the centre he saw his bakkie was missing. The matter was reported to police and within 15 minutes the suspect was arrested while driving the car,” he said.

“The car was spotted in Daku Road heading towards Kwazakhele when police managed to stop it. The driver, a 20-year-old, was arrested.”

Beetge said police found several car keys and remotes when they searched the suspect.

“At this stage it is unknown how he got these car keys and if they are for specific vehicles,” he said.

In the other incident, a Nissan delivery bakkie was hijacked near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Njoli Street, New Brighton at about 1pm.

“Three men forced the driver out of the car at gunpoint at the intersection. The bakkie was en route to drop of five new cellphones at a shop,” Beetge said.

“Within 20 minutes the bakkie was found abandoned in Mancam Street in Kwazakhele.”

Beetge said the vehicle was impounded for police forensic experts to gather evidence.

“This swift work has led to the arrest of at least one suspected car thief and the recovery of a hijacked vehicle,” he said.

The 20-year-old is due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.