Nooitgedacht work back on track

Contractor busy on site but no written confirmation yet of reinstated funds

Work has started again on the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme expansion project after it ground to a halt last month amid news of a draft reduction in funding by the national Department of Water and Sanitation.

The department has not yet supplied written confirmation that it has scrapped this draft reduction, despite a request from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality – prompting some nervousness from project insiders who said final budget security was needed.

But the municipality said yesterday it was satisfied that the phase-three project to expand the water treatment works near Addo would be completed on time in the third quarter of next year.

Municipal manager Johann Mettler said the letter received from the department last month had related to an anticipated budget cut.

“The letter we are now awaiting is a retraction of the previous letter.

“No budget has in fact been cut and the contractor is back on site,” Mettler said.

“The anticipated date of completion is September next year and we have no reason at this stage to doubt that it will be completed on time.”

The department agreed in 2015 to fund the phase-three expansion of Nooitgedacht, which already supplies 160 megalitres of water a day of the city’s daily consumption of 280ML.

The water is sourced from the Gariep Dam on the border of the Free State and the Eastern Cape, flowing 400km through canals and tunnels to Scheepersvlakte Dam and then through a pipe to Nooitgedacht.