East Cape seeks to fill 1 800 posts at hospitals

The provincial Department of Health has set aside R300-million to fill more than 1 800 critical posts.

The posts include doctors, nurses and specialists for maternity sections of 26 hospitals, including the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha, Frere and Cecilia Makiwane in East London, and Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said: “R300-million was allocated to the department to assist with human resource improvements to assist about 26 hospitals across the province which were soft targets of medico-legal claims.”

Kupelo said the recruitment process for hundreds of health workers had already begun.