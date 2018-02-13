Body found on Old Grahamstown Road

The body of an adult person, suspected to be a male, was found on the Old Grahamstown Road, close to Enviroserv in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday (13/02/2018).

The discovery was made by Enviroserv personnel just after 11:15am.

It is suspected that the body of the person was set alight using tyres.

Members of police were unable to establish the motive for the murder, and the identity of the person on the scene.

Police are appealing for anybody with information to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Sikhumbuzo Lawula at 083 875 5088.