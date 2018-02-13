Body found floating at North End Lake

The body of a woman was found floating at North End Lake on Tuesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police were called to the scene at about 7am.

The woman – who is known in the area where she sleeps around the lake – had no visible injuries.

Mount Road police are searching for her next of kin and anybody with information is asked to contact Sergeant Gavin Scheepers on 082 442 1384.

