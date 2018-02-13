Body found floating at North End Lake
The body of a woman was found floating at North End Lake on Tuesday morning.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police were called to the scene at about 7am.
The woman – who is known in the area where she sleeps around the lake – had no visible injuries.
Mount Road police are searching for her next of kin and anybody with information is asked to contact Sergeant Gavin Scheepers on 082 442 1384.
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.