Bartlett accused include former dog unit officer

One of grandmother Denise Bartlett’s two accused kidnappers is a 45-year-old former dog unit police officer.

Komani police spokeswoman Captain Namhla Mdleleni yesterday confirmed that one of the suspects lives behind the Bartletts’ Sterkstroom home.

Mdleleni would not say which of the two it was.

However, Bartlett’s daughter, DA councillor Lindy Haggard, who lives with Bartlett in the Sterkstroom house, and Sterkstroom community leader Ntsikelelo Qibi, said they knew Andre Cornelius because he lived in the house behind the Bartletts.

“We share the same back wall, and sometimes we would go and chill there.

“They can really play loud music, but last week the music was at an acceptable level.

“We did not think for a moment that she was close by.”

News of the former cop’s connection to the five-day abduction and kidnapping emerged yesterday when two men appeared in the Sterkstroom Magistrate’s Court.